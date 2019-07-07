July 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

We must stop using plastic straws

By CM Reader's View01

Now the hot weather is here, we all enjoy a cool drink. But it’s alarming to see how many businesses and customers opt for plastic straws. When so many alternatives are available, we can all make an effort to refuse plastic straws and carry our own (stainless steel, bamboo or glass) if we really need one. Let’s Make Cyprus Green even sells a collapsible straw.

The EU will ban single-use plastic by 2021. Anyone who spends any time on a Cyprus beach knows that we all need to act now. Recycling can only ever address a tiny proportion of the plastic waste Cyprus spews out every day. We need to reduce and reuse where possible. Our beaches and marine life will be grateful.

Claire Pillar, Silikou

 

