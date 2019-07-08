July 8, 2019

Airport arrest in ongoing cannabis case

Police arrested a 37-year-old man on his arrival at Larnaca airport just before midnight on Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal cannabis cultivation and supply.

According to police, he was arrested at around 11:30pm at the airport following testimony against him after another man, 35, was arrested in Paphos over the weekend.

On Saturday, police searched the home of the 35-year-old in Paphos and found three cannabis plants ranging between 15-30cm tall, a thermometer and a lighting device.

He was remanded for three days. During police investigations, information on the 37-year-old’s involvement also arose.

The Paphos drug squad continues investigations.

