July 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades recuperating at home after operation

By CNA News Service00
File Photo: President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery for a fractured hip, and will be recovering at home.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said in a written statement that the president’s doctor was satisfied with his post-surgery recovery.

Anastasiades underwent surgery after fracturing his right hip during a fall on June 29 in Limassol.

The Council of Ministers will convene under Anastasiades on July 12, in Limassol. The announcement was made by Undersecretary to the President Vasilis Palmas.

He also said a meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Cyprus and Head of UNFICYP Elizabeth Spehar has been rescheduled for July 10.

