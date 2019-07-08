July 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Body of Nigerian man found in car boot parked near school in north

By Evie Andreou00

The body of a man was found in the trunk of a car in the north of Nicosia on Monday afternoon.

The dead man is believed to be Nigerian Adeola Owoyale, 33, who was reported missing from his home on July 1.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, the victim may have died from a blow to the head.

The car was parked near a school. The body was discovered at around 1pm by police officers who went in the area to check after being notified that a very foul smell was coming out of the car.

