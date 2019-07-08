July 8, 2019

Free dog-microchipping scheme starts August 1

The agriculture ministry on Monday announced the launch of a four-month free dog microchipping and registration scheme for individual dog owners and animal welfare organisations.

The aim to facilitate authorities in locating the owners of abandoned, lost or stolen dogs.  The scheme follows a cabinet decision of last month.

According to minister Costas Kadis the scheme will run from August 1 to November 30, 2019, and aims to cover around 20,000 dogs islandwide.

Dog microchipping will be carried out free of charge by the state veterinary services on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 10am and 1pm. Dog owners will be required to present their ID cards and their dogs’ updated health booklet.

