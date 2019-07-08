July 8, 2019

New Greek PM expected in Cyprus within 15 days

New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Cyprus within the next 15 days, an announcement from the president’s office said on Monday.

President Nicos Anastasiades held a telephone conversation with the new prime minister on Sunday night, who he wished well in his efforts to govern the country.

Greece’s opposition conservatives returned to power with a landslide victory in snap elections on Sunday, and Mitsotakis said he had a clear mandate for change, pledging more investments and fewer taxes.

The win appeared driven by fatigue with years of European Union-enforced belt-tightening, combined with high unemployment, after the country almost crashed out of the euro zone at the height of its financial travails in 2015.

