July 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Restored ‘Resistance Bus’ handed over to Paphos mayor

By Evie Andreou00
Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos (CNA)

The National Guard on Monday handed over to Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos a restored Bedford bus, which had been used to transport resistance fighters from Paphos to Limassol during the July 15, 1974 coup.

It was among a number of other vehicles that had moved fighters to Limassol at the time and was shot at by coupists in Kolossi.

The vehicle, dubbed the ‘Resistance Bus’ was sent by the Paphos municipality to the National Guard’s technical department for restoration in a bid to help preserve the memory. The Resistance Bus will be used as a museum exhibit. It will be announced at a later stage where it will be placed.

Resistance Bus (CNA)
