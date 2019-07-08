July 8, 2019

Road works to cause disruption on highway

Road works on the Nicosia-Limassol highway will be carried out from Monday until Friday, the public works department announced.

According to the department, the right lane in both directions will be closed for approximately 300m close to the Moni exit between 10am and 4pm.

The works are expected to finish at around noon on Friday.

