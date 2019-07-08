July 8, 2019

Russia following developments in Cyprus’ EEZ with concern

Russia said Monday it was following the developments in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone with concern.

“We believe that any violation of Cyprus’s sovereignty can only hinder conditions for a durable, viable and fair resolution of the Cyprus issue”, the Russian foreign ministry noted.

“We urge all countries to refrain from steps leading to the build-up of a crisis potential in the Eastern Mediterranean, to display restraint and political wisdom, and to strive to resolve any dispute through dialogue and respect for each other’s interests.”

“There is an obvious need to relaunch the intercommunal negotiating process on a settlement in Cyprus as soon as possible with a view to finding solutions based on relevant UN resolutions. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, we are ready to support such efforts,” it concluded.

