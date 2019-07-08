July 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Talk raises awareness about 5G

By Eleni Philippou06

There has been a lot of talk about implementing 5G on mobile phones, and even more so against it. Over 180 scientists and doctors in almost 40 countries are warning the world about 5G health risks stating that 5G will substantially increase exposure to electromagnetic fields proven harmful to humans and the environment. Still in a bubble when it comes to this topic? An upcoming talk next week is set to inform and raise awareness about it.

Actually, two talks will take place, though their context is the same. Their difference is that the one on Tuesday will be in Greek and on Wednesday in English. Held at The Tree of Life in Larnaca, the organisers and speaker Savvas Makrides have joined forces with other organisations to help educate the public about 5G potential dangers, and risks.

The talk will start from the basics such as what 5G is exactly and how it works. Then it will cover its history and its other uses before sharing the growing concerns of professionals and the public regarding this new technology. The organisers will then will demonstrate the power of 5G using hi-tech equipment and open up the floor for a discussion and any questions.

 

5G Awareness Talk

Talk by Savvas Makrides about the potential risks and dangers of 5G. July 9 (in Greek) and July 10 (in English). Tree of Life, Larnaca. 8pm

