July 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen reported missing in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter084

Sixteen-year-old Eleftheria Koufou has been reported missing from her home in the Nicosia district since 2am on Sunday.

She is described as being 1.55 meters high, with a moderate physique, and long brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black shirt with red lettering and grey and pink sport shoes.

Police urge anyone who can help to contact 22-802222 or 22-80223, or the nearest Police Station or the Citizens Contact Line at 1460.

 

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign