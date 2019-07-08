July 8, 2019

Teen tourist in intensive care after fished unconscious from sea

Cape Greco

A 16-year-old tourist from Finland who was injured in Ayia Napa over the weekend remains in serious but not critical condition, police said on Monday.

The teenager was spotted by people on a private cruise ship on Sunday afternoon at around 5:30pm floating unconscious in the sea near Cape Greco.

High speed inflatable boats brought him back to land where lifeguards gave him first before he was taken to Famagusta general hospital by ambulance. Due to the severity of his case he was transferred to the Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

The 16-year-old, who was vacationing with his mother, is currently in the intensive care unit and although doctors deem his case serious, he is out of danger.

