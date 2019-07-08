July 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The essence of insignificant things

By Eleni Philippou00

6×6 Centre for Photography is a vital hub in Limassol for photographers, photography lovers and art enthusiasts. Besides courses and studio practices, 6×6 also has a library, the Permanent Collection showcasing an interesting photographic heritage of engravings, early photographs, vintage cameras, accessories and darkroom apparatus and a dedicated gallery space for exhibitions.

Georgia Savva is taking over the gallery space until Saturday with a photography exhibition entitled Captured by Georgia Savva. As an amateur photographer, Georgia has followed photography courses at 6×6 and is now ready to present her work for the first time.

The artist longs to be able to call herself a photographer since she strongly believes that art can hardly ever be mastered.

“It is important to find the essence in insignificant things and transform it into something beautiful and meaningful. Movement in Photography has the ability to capture moments in eternity. With my first exhibition, I wish to ‘expose’ myself as well as to present a distinctive aspect of my existence. Photography is a beautifully laconic way of expressing those much-desired thousand words”.

In addition to her passion for photography, Georgia has also developed great enthusiasm for music and writing, the latter becoming a refuge, as well as a mirror, whenever she wishes to confront her hidden self on paper.

 

Captured by Georgia Savva

First solo photography exhibition by the artist. Until July 13. 6×6 Photography Centre, Limassol. Monday – Friday 10am- 1pm and 3pm-7pm, Saturday 10am-2pm. Tel: 25-354810

