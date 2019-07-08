July 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

UB40 and Antonis Remos in concert

By Eleni Philippou00

Legendary reggae and pop band UB40 are heading to the island next week for a live concert on Friday joined by popular Greek singer Antonis Remos. Limassol’s Tsirio Stadium will host the artists, celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary and tickets are selling out fast.

UB40, who have received 4 Grammy Award nominations and sold more than 70 million records worldwide, will perform their greatest hits including Red Red Wine, Here I Am and many more. They will be joined on stage by Antonis Remos, one of Greece’s greatest performing artists, who has continuously topped the music charts in Greece over his 25-year career. Their concert is said to be a night to remember and it will be interesting to see how the musicians will come together given that their genres differ slightly. In any case, Remos has never disappointed with his live performances.

This won’t be the first time that the Greek singer has collaborated on stage with great international artists as past partnerships include Julio Iglesias (Mykonos 2014), Gloria Gaynor (New York and Athens 2014), Dany Brillant (Mykonos 2015) and Gipsy Kings (Mykonos 2016) among others.

 

UB40 and Antonis Remos

Concert by reggae band UB40 and multi-platinum selling Greek singer Antonis Remos. July 12. Tsirio Stadium, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 25-387370

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign