July 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vehicle registrations drop by 10% in the first half of 2019

By CNA News Service00

Vehicle registrations dropped by 10 per cent in the first six months of 2019, compared with the respective period of 2018, the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) has said.

In the period of January – June of 2019 total vehicle registrations declined to 23,449 compared with 26,059 in the respective period of last year.

New cars recorded the highest decrease with an annual 11.2 per cent dropping to 8,887 in the first six months of 2019, compared to 10,005 in January – June 2018, while used vehicle registrations dropped by 9.3 per cent to 14,562 compared with 16,054 in the respective period of 2018.

Registration of saloon cars dropped by 11.7 per cent to 19,102 compared with 21,642 in the period of January – June of 2018.

According to Cystat, goods conveyance vehicles increased by 2.6 per cent to 2,680 in January-June 2019, compared with 2,613 in January-June 2018. Light goods vehicles increased by 3.3 per cent to 2,306, heavy goods vehicles decreased by 2.2 per cent to 273 and road tractors (units of trailers) decreased by 1 per cent to 101.

Scooters registrations increased to 165 in January-June 2019, compared to 149 in January-June 2018.

Motorcycles (with engines over 50 cubic centimetres) sales dropped by 8.6 per cent to 1,189 in the first six months of 2019, compared with 1,301 in the corresponding period of 2018, Cystat added.

