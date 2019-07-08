July 8, 2019

Yellow weather alert issued for Tuesday

The met office on Monday issued a yellow warning for extremely high temperatures on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 41C inland, 34C on the south and south-east coast, 37C on the west coast and 32C in the mountains.

The yellow warning is valid from 11am to 5pm Tuesday.

Vulnerable groups such as the elderly are advised to stay indoors during the alert to avoid health issues.

 

