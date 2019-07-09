July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A&E doctors strike over staff shortages

By Andria Kades05

Members of state doctors union Pasyki are staging a 24-hour strike at A&E departments on Tuesday over personnel shortages, which they say put people at risk.

The strike began at 7am.

Pasyki said they decided to strike because understaffing at the A&E department sets patients and staff safety at risk. They added that A&E doctors have been working without a break for months which puts doctors at risk for carrying out medical errors.

The strike is set to last till 7am on Wednesday. State doctors’ unions Pasydi and Pasesi are not taking part though the latter has expressed support. 

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has said there was no excuse for their decision to strike.

During a meeting they had on Saturday along with the state health services organisation Okypy, the minister said although Pasyki deemed any measures and proposals put forth by authorities as inadequate, they never suggested anything better – or anything else at all for that matter that could help tackle the problem.

Nonetheless, a plan is in place to deal with urgent cases during the strike, Ioannou said. 

Pasyki said the health ministry had been warned several times that doctors would be leaving state hospitals “but unfortunately acted too late and only after measures (the strike) were announced.”

Saturday’s meeting came up with proposals for GPs to help out in the A&E departments. Efforts would continue to fill vacant posts.

It was also decided that an ad hoc committee would be set up which would include experts, A&E department heads and all those immediately affected to examine the problems and submit recommendations on an overhaul of the A&E departments.

 

