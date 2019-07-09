July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

All things Facebook and Instagram

By Eleni Philippou00

In 2018, it was a sold-out event and it’s not really surprising as social media marketing and digital branding is where it’s at these days. Given last year’s success, the All Things Facebook & Instagram conference returns to Cyprus this week to inspire, educate and record trends around marketing on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

On Thursday top practitioners and multifaceted speakers will be at the Filoxenia Conference Centre focusing on creativity, effectiveness and strategy issues. The confirmed speakers so far are nine, ranging from McDonald’s Social Media Editor-in-Chief to Europe’s most followed Social Media Coach.

The conference will be split into three sessions all with creative presentations with insightful tips and tricks and marketing statistics. After a morning networking session and the welcoming speeches, Alex Khan, Europe’s social media coach will kick start the day with his talk on how to maximise return on investment with Facebook and Instagram.

Four talks will fill session one and three for each of the other sessions of the day. A Q&A will follow before the end of each session giving the chance to the participants to chat with the speakers and dig deeper. Besides marketing tools, practical tips will be shared about the platforms such as creative ways to use Instagram stories and how to engage your readers’ attention.

Since it’s a full-day event and a kind of crash course on how to use marketing on two of the planet’s most influential platforms, participation is a bit pricey. Tickets cost €250 but as businesses turn online and influencers take over, this conference is sure to come in handy.

 

All Things Facebook & Instagram

Conference about marketing tools for Facebook and Instagram. July 11. Filoxenia Centre, Nicosia. 8.30am-4.30pm. €250. Tel: 22-274900

Related posts

Homeless shelter opens its doors in Limassol

Staff Reporter

In praise of popcorn movies: the Open-air Movie Marathon

Preston Wilder

Bar Review: The Terrace, Nicosia

Lizzy Ioannidou

Christodoulides meets Swiss counterpart

CNA News Service

Fire warning issued as temperatures soar

Staff Reporter

A&E doctors strike over staff shortages

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign