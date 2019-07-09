July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides meets Swiss counterpart

By CNA News Service061
Foreign Minister, Nicos Christodoulides, and his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis (PIO)

Foreign Minister, Nicos Christodoulides, and his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis met on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and Turkish provocations and violations in Cyprus` exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Cassis, who is on a working visit to Cyprus, was meeting Christodoulides in the morning, followed by more expanded talks.

The two ministers were reviewing bilateral relations between Cyprus and Switzerland and looking into new ways to further enhance them. They were also discussing EU–Swiss relations and exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the conflict in Syria and its impact on the wider region.

Cassis on Monday visited the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) anthropological laboratory.
“When the beloved are never found there is no peace. Thanks to the Committee on Missing Persons helping families and communities in Cyprus,” Cassis said on his Twitter account, where he posted a photo from his visit to the laboratory.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Fire warning issued as temperatures soar

Staff Reporter

A&E doctors strike over staff shortages

Staff Reporter

Encouraging teenagers to become fearless

Eleni Philippou

FM Nikos Christodoulides to meet Swiss counterpart to discuss bilateral relations

CNA News Service

Opposition parties to decide Tuesday on proposal freezing repos

Staff Reporter

Free dog-microchipping scheme starts August 1

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign