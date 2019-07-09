July 9, 2019

FM Nikos Christodoulides to meet Swiss counterpart to discuss bilateral relations

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis (CNA)

Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, and his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, will discuss on Tuesday the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and Turkish provocations and violations in Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Cassis, who is paying a working visit to Cyprus, will hold a meeting with Christodoulides in the morning, to be followed by expanded talks. A press release issued by the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said that the two Ministers will review bilateral relations between Cyprus and Switzerland and look into new ways to further enhance them. They will also discuss issues related to the EU – Switzerland relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the conflict in Syria and its impact on the wider region.

The press release added that the Cypriot Minister will have the opportunity to brief his Swiss counterpart on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue as well as on the escalating Turkish provocations and violations in Cyprus` EEZ.

