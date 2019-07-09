July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

‘Friends’ to leave Netflix in 2020 for new HBO Max streaming service

By Reuters News Service00

Reruns of the popular television sitcom “Friends” will move in spring 2020 from Netflix Inc to a new streaming service from AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia called HBO Max, WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday.

The service also will feature more than a dozen original shows and movies from producers including Reese Witherspoon plus programming from the Warner Bros. library.

HBO Max will compete with Netflix, Walt Disney Co’s upcoming Disney+ streaming service and other digital subscription options as traditional media companies seek to attract online viewers.

Original programming on HBO Max will include two movies from Witherspoon’s production company and four from Greg Berlanti, producer of the hit show “Riverdale” on the CW Network.

The service also will include programming from AT&T-owned CNN, TNT, TBS and other networks, WarnerMedia said. A subscription price was not announced.

