July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Interpol chief says Cyprus considered one of the ‘safest countries’

By Staff Reporter00
Interpol’s Secretary-General Jurgen Stock (right) with Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides

Cyprus is considered a very safe country, evidenced by the millions of tourists who choose to holiday here this year, Interpol’s Secretary-General Jurgen Stock said on Tuesday.

Stock said Interpol’s cooperation with Cyprus police is one of the best in the global police community, and the force’s department of international cooperation is a model for many other countries, he added.

Jurgen who is on a visit to Cyprus met Tuesday with Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides who said they had discussed issues of mutual interest by exchanging views on the areas of cooperation which both sides want to strengthen.

Interpol has 194 member countries.

Stock said: “Cyprus is considered a very safe country and this is one reason why about three million tourists visit every year because they enjoy the beauty of the country and enjoy being in a very safe environment.”

He then referred to the major threats and challenges faced by the international police community and societies in general such as international terrorism, organised crime “which is a multi-billion-dollar business across the globe”, and cybercrime, which imposes unprecedented challenges in law enforcement efforts around the world. No country can combat these phenomena in isolation, Stock said.

Cyprus, he added was among the most active countries in the global police community and its police were investing heavily in international cooperation. “I have been able to visit the department of international police cooperation, which is a model for many other countries in the world,” Stock said.

Cyprus was also sending some of its best police officers to Interpol HQ is Lyon, France and it’s centre in Singapore. One of the officers of Cyprus, he said, is currently leading one of the future-oriented Interpol programmes.

Stock said his visit to Cyprus was an opportunity to strengthen the organisation’s relations with the country. “We look forward to strengthening this cooperation, which is one of the best in the global police community,” he said.

