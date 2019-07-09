July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol man dies in labour accident

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

A 28-year-old Limassol resident died on Tuesday evening while on the job at a garage in the industrial area of Limassol’s Ayiou Sila.

According to the police, just after 6pm, the 28-year-old was crushed under lifting machinery.

The fire department rushed to the scene to retrieve the man from under the machine. The police and labour department will also be conducting an investigation.

