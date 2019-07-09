July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for seven years for sexual abuse of daughter

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

A 40-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison after being found guilty of the sexual abuse of his 13-year-old daughter.

The man was accused of touching his daughter’s genitals.

The Nicosia Criminal Court said that it took into consideration the severity of the offences and the fact that there has been a rise in this type of offence.

As mitigating factors, it took into consideration that the defendant admitted to his actions, his clean criminal record and his serious health problems.

