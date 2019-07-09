July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Photography exhibition walks through Nepal

By Eleni Philippou00

When Vasilia Vasiliou mounted on a two-week expedition to Nepal she was on a mission to offer hands-on volunteer work and support the Conscious Impact organisation to rebuild Takure village on Mt Everest, through wheeling2help international volunteers.

Takure, a small village in rural Nepal was totally destroyed after the Gorkha Earthquake in 2015. Since then, Conscious Impact with international volunteers from all around the world, has partnered with the local community to build programmes and projects on the reconstruction of ecologically conscious homes, agriculture and youth programmes to support the locals after the earthquake’s tragedy.

During the expedition, 1,000 photos were captured by Vasilia, 90 of them to be exhibited at an art workshop in Limassol, representing Nepal landscapes and sights, Kathmandu’s urban life, portraits and life in Takure village. The exhibition will take place at Lovenlight on Saturday and Sunday. From 6pm until midnight, visitors will be able to see through the artist’s eye Nepal’s landscapes and local life.

 

Nepal, 2019

Photography exhibition by Vasilia Vasiliou after volunteering at Takure village on Mt Everest after the 2015 earthquakes. July 13-14. Lovelight, Limassol. 6pm-12am. Tel: 96-349216

 

 

Related posts

Festival to host music from around the world

Alix Norman

Pafos Aphrodite festival presenting Verdi’s Macbeth

Bejay Browne

All things Facebook and Instagram

Eleni Philippou

In praise of popcorn movies: the Open-air Movie Marathon

Preston Wilder

Bar Review: The Terrace, Nicosia

Lizzy Ioannidou

Encouraging teenagers to become fearless

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign