July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cricket

Rain-hit India v NZ semi to continue on Wednesday

By Reuters News Service00
India and New Zealand will resume their Cricket World Cup semi-final on Wednesday after a rain-affected day at Old Trafford. New Zealand reached 211-5 from 46.1 overs before rain forced the players from the field

The first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup will be played over two days after intermittent rain stopped Tuesday’s play with New Zealand on 211 for five against India after 46.1 overs.

Ross Taylor was batting on 67 with Tom Latham on three at the other end when rain forced the players off.

Match officials waited for more than four hours while rain stopped and started before deciding to take the game to the rest day.

The group match between 2015 finalists New Zealand and twice champions India last month was one of the four ‘no-result’ matches in the rain-hit tournament.

Hosts England play defending champions Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.

