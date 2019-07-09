July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Spanish man dies after being swept away by floods

By Reuters News Service00
Damaged belongings are piled up in the street tafter flooding in Tafalla, northern Spain.

One man’s body has been found after a river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra on Monday night, the local government said.

Footage showed the raging Cidacos river, which surged from 11 centimetres (4.3 inches) to over four metres in a few hours, spilling onto the streets and sweeping away anything that lay in its path.

The storms in Navarra caught the regional government by surprise, with four times as much rain falling than originally forecast and coming just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave that caused two deaths in Spain.

The government of Navarra recommended people stayed in their homes on Tuesday around the worst of the floods as heavy rains continued and surging waters smashed through major highways, dragging cars, tree branches and debris in its wake.

