July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Tsipras had it coming

By CM Reader's View00
Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Please quote some facts before you talk about fairness.Tsipras promised to fix the economy. What happened? He overtaxed the middle class in order to give more to the low-income Greeks. This way, he created more poverty. .

Faithful to the communist dogma he was taught in his youth, he created “enemies of the people” While presenting himself as a humble leftist who struggles for his people, Tsipras succumbed to the perks of power.

Syriza ministers showed unprecedented tolerance to the actions of anarchist groups, petty crime and vandalism. the controversial “Paraskevopoulos Law” had over 400 serious criminals released from prison.

Crime rates went up, making Greeks feel unsafe.

Overall, Alexis Tsipras insulted Greek people’s intelligence far too many times. Greeks punished him for that in the May 26 ballot box.

And did the same last Sunday.

S in reply to comment made by ES below

Talk about fairness in a comment!! The prisoners voted for Tsipras!
Who destroyed the economy of the country in the first place?
Tsipras failed to fix the economy that others destroyed?
I wonder who they were?

Our View: New Greek prime minister will have his work cut out for him

