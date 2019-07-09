July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Tuesday’s order of play at Wimbledon

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (play starts at 1200 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

Alison Riske (U.S.) v 11-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) v 19-Johanna Konta (Britain)

COURT ONE

7-Simona Halep (Romania) v Zhang Shuai (China)

8-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

