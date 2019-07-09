July 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish militants

By Reuters News Service00
Kurdish Peshmerga officers.

Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military vehicle in southeast Turkey on Tuesday, killing two soldiers and wounding another, the country’s defence ministry said.

It said the attack occurred in the Hakkari province of Turkey, which borders Iraq and Iran, and was carried out from a distance. It did not specify what form the attack took.

The PKK, which is deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, launched its insurgency in 1984 and seeks autonomy in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

