Afrobanana festival returns

One of the summer’s biggest festivals returns full of arts, music and architecture at a new location.
Val’s Place in Gialia, Paphos will host the Afrobanana + Friends festival. “It’s hard not to fall in love with the location,” the festival organisers said. “The sweeping gardens, the views of the sun setting in the sea in the distance, the loving family that has set up the place over 30 years of hard work and devotion, all contribute to a really beautiful festival setting.”
But it’s more than just the location that’s different this year. A community feel is being added to the festival and it’s obvious from a number of factors. Firstly, the festival is much longer than usual, running from July 17 until 21. Secondly, Afrobanana + Friends is the updated name of the festival. “For this edition, we’ve selected and combined all the best parts from the previous years to create a festival with an even stronger community element, where world-class music complements unrestrained creativity – all in the most magical location on the island. We wanted to bring our friends along for the ride – as an appreciation and a celebration of all things creative happening on the island by like-minded collectives.”
So, there’s plenty to look forward to this year too. As always, funky beats and music from foreign and local creators will be in the spotlight. This year’s line-up will be an eclectic amalgamation of bands, DJs and performers from around the world complemented by some of the island’s finest music makers. Yet besides music, the festival also aims to provide a holistic experience, with an itinerary of workshops to stimulate the mind, body and soul, as well as activities for all ages, immersive art experiences, movie and animation projections curated by Animafest and interactive theatre by Antiskino.
The organisers themselves are most excited about “acts like Kutiman – psychedelic space-funk architects, Japanese artist Anchorsong – who creates electronic music live using only a sampler and a keyboard; and Ghetto Kumbe – who mix Afro-Caribbean roots, with futuristic house beats. In fact, Ghetto Kumbe will be coming to Cyprus straight from Glastonbury Festival. And we couldn’t not add local Trio Tekke and The French Experience to our shortlist.”
A dedicated campsite will also be available for festival-goers and the organisers feel it will be best one yet. There are shades covered with vine-leaves as well as dense orange fields, which provide great shade for many hours, while showers and toilets will be provided. Food will be taken care of by Val’s Place, which will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Tickets for Afrobanana festivals tend to run out quickly. Purchase them online at www.afrobanana.com or at New Division, Sousami Bar, Vin Café, Val’s Place, Alsos Café Bar and Paramithi Restaurant Bar.
