July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Bomb damages lorry in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Wednesday were investigating a bomb explosion at a company vehicle in Limassol in the early hours of the morning.

According to police, the explosion was caused by a low explosive improvised device placed on a lorry parked in an open space at around 1:20am in the Ayios Ioannis area in Limassol. 

The case is being treated as an attempt to destroy property with explosives. Limassol CID continues investigations. 

 

Staff Reporter

