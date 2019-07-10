July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Sport Tennis Wimbledon

Clinical Djokovic destroys Goffin to reach semis

By Reuters News Service00
Novak Djokovic, who has lost only once at a Grand Slam in the last 12 months, is into his ninth Wimbledon semi-final

Top seed Novak Djokovic recovered from an edgy start to deliver a devastating display that crushed the spirit of 21st-seeded Belgian David Goffin in straight sets on Wednesday and sent the defending champion surging into the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Goffin will wonder just what happened after he looked the better player in the early stages and broke for a 4-3 lead in the first set. Half an hour later he had lost 10 games in a row and the match was effectively over as Djokovic, relentless with his accuracy, went on to triumph 6-4 6-0 6-2.

It was a display of Djokovic at his clinical best as the Serb soaked up the early punches without panic then slowly but surely imposed himself in every aspect of the contest to such an extent that Goffin was left flailing.

Djokovic, who has lost only once at a Grand Slam in the last 12 months, is into his ninth Wimbledon semi-final – only Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer have been in more – where he will face either Guido Pella or Roberto Bautista Agut and will be confident of making Sunday’s showdown.

Related posts

New Zealand stun India to reach Cricket World Cup final

Reuters News Service

Solskjaer insists Man United will not be pressured into selling players

Press Association

Wednesday’s order of play at Wimbledon

Reuters News Service

Champions League and Europa League results and fixtures

Reuters News Service

Rain-hit India v NZ semi to continue on Wednesday

Reuters News Service

Konta shocked by Strycova at Wimbledon

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign