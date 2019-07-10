July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Discussion of fan card put off until September

By George Psyllides00

The House legal affairs committee said Wednesday it would continue discussion of a controversial fan identity card after the summer recess because it was impossible to go through the provisions of a bill by Friday, parliament’s last plenum.

The committee has been discussing a proposal by ruling Disy that seeks to amend provisions on the fan card to appease organised football supporters who boycotted fixtures during the last season.

MPs were told by the justice minister that the card was necessary to tackle violence and that law-abiding supporters had nothing to fear.

Giorgos Savvides assured football clubs and supporters in general that law-abiding people had nothing to fear and urged fan clubs to tell their members to issue a card, whose purpose was to fight hooliganism.

Admission to any sports venue as of last August is granted only to those possessing the card. Since its introduction, there has been hardly any trouble.

MPs also discussed safety and security in the stadiums with most failing to meet the requirements, which are also necessary in the enforcement of the fan card provisions.

Around 72,000 people have been issued a fan card.

It was opposed by the fan clubs of all major football teams, citing concerns that police would use the data to keep tabs on them.

