July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Erdogan says Turkey may face problems if cenbank not overhauled

By Reuters News Service00
The lira, which weakened after Saturday's move, was unchanged at 5.73 against the dollar after Erdogan's latest comments

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could face serious problems if its central bank is not completely overhauled after the dismissal of governor Murat Cetinkaya, the Haberturk news website reported on Wednesday.

A presidential decree on Saturday showed Cetinkaya, whose four-year term was due to run until 2020, had been replaced by his deputy Murat Uysal, reigniting concerns about political interference in monetary policy.

Erdogan told reporters on his airplane returning from a trip to Bosnia that Cetinkaya had made decisions for which a high price was paid and he had not inspired confidence or communicated well with the market, Haberturk said.

“The central bank is the most important element in the economy’s financial pillar,” Erdogan said. “If we do not revise it completely, if we don’t put it on solid foundations, we may face living with serious problems.”

“Most importantly, he did not inspire confidence in markets. His communication with markets was not good,” he added.

Erdogan, a frequent critic of high interest rates, has often called for lower rates to kickstart the now recession-hit economy. The lira, which weakened after Saturday’s move, was unchanged at 5.73 against the dollar after Erdogan’s latest comments.

Related posts

UK lawmakers back plan to hinder a no-deal Brexit push

Reuters News Service

Putin opposes Russian parliament call for Georgia sanctions

Reuters News Service

Spanish man dies after being swept away by floods

Reuters News Service

New UK PM must put Brexit plan to second referendum, says Corbyn

Reuters News Service

Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish militants

Reuters News Service

Sterling hits six-month low on Brexit angst and dollar rally

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign