July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business Cyprus Divided Island Energy

EU sanctions against Turkey within expectations, government source says

By Staff Reporter00
TheTurkish drillship Fatih

The proposed measures against Turkey over its actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) are within expectations, a government source was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“Our aim is to announce and enforce measures as soon as possible,” the unnamed source told the Cyprus News Agency, although there was no timeframe.

It emerged on Tuesday, that the EU will cut its pre-accession assistance to Turkey by €145.8m next year and there will also be a re-evaluation of the European Investment Bank’s activities in the country, as well as a suspension of meetings with top EU officials.

It is also expected that the European Commission will declare its readiness to impose targeted measures against companies and persons related to Turkey’s drilling activities should member-states deem such action necessary.

The full list of measures agreed by the Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) will be presented to EU member-states representatives later Wednesday.

The government source said they did not expect that the measures would put at risk a 2016 agreement between EU and Turkey on migration.

Nicosia expressed satisfaction over the measures since there was room for stricter sanctions in the future, in light of escalating Turkish actions in the Cypriot EEZ.

Final decisions regarding which measures will be taken and which not will be made by EU foreign ministers next week.

 

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cypriot wins Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Lizzy Ioannidou

Turkey rejects claims that drilling off Cyprus illegitimate

Reuters News Service

Bomb damages lorry in Limassol

Staff Reporter

US urges Turkey to halt drilling operations in waters off Cyprus

CNA News Service

Warnings remain in place for high temperatures and fires

Staff Reporter

Summer nights with open-air cinema

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign