July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Sport Tennis Wimbledon

Federer overcomes shaky start to join Gram Slam 100 club

By Reuters News Service00
Roger Federer beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 to become the first man to record a century of singles wins at any Grand Slam

Roger Federer chalked up another monumental milestone to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday, recovering to beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-4 and become the first man to record a century of singles wins at any Grand Slam.

Number two seed Federer was so poor in the first set that the eighth-seeded Nishikori may have felt the 37-year-old Swiss’s advancing years had finally caught up with him.

Yet the remainder of the contest had just enough flourishes of pure brilliance from the eight-time champion to make it a worthy occasion for him to become the sole male member of the Grand Slam 100 club.

Federer’s victory raised the prospect that Wimbledon may once again play host to one of the sport’s greatest rivalries, provided Rafa Nadal overcomes big-serving American Sam Querrey to tee up a clash against his old Swiss foe in the semi-finals.

The duo have not met at the All England Club since their titanic tussle in the 2008 final, when Nadal outlasted Federer over five thrilling sets that finished in the late evening gloom.

Related posts

Top seeds too strong for Murray and Williams in mixed doubles

Press Association

Silverstone agrees five-year deal for British GP

Reuters News Service

Bautista Agut wears down Pella to reach semi-final

Reuters News Service

Clinical Djokovic destroys Goffin to reach semis

Reuters News Service

New Zealand stun India to reach Cricket World Cup final

Reuters News Service

Solskjaer insists Man United will not be pressured into selling players

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign