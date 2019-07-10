July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain World

Gatwick airport suspends flights due to air traffic control problem

By Reuters News Service00
The flight suspensions are certain to affect thousands of passengers

London’s Gatwick airport said on Wednesday it had suspended all flights due to an air traffic control system problem.

“We are working with ANS, our air traffic control provider, to rectify this issue as quickly as possible,” Britain’s second-busiest airport said.

The BBC reported that incoming flights were being diverted to other airports.

