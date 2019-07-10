July 10, 2019

Lute back to Cyprus in three weeks to discuss restarting talks

By Peter Michael00
UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute
The UN Secretary General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute is set to visit Cyprus in the next three weeks, President Nicos Anastasiades said on social media on Wednesday night.

“It was agreed that in the upcoming weeks, in about three weeks, she will visit Cyprus to continue attempts [to restart talks],” he said on Twitter

He said that they spoke over the phone and that they discussed the next steps in dealing with the Cyprus issue. Anastasiades reiterated that he is ready restart negotiations.

The president added that Lute informed him of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ interest to have talks restart.

