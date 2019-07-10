July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Cyprus Talks

Lute discusses Cyprus talks resumption with Foreign Office officials

By CNA News Service056
UN envoy Jane Holl Lute

The UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute met with Foreign Office officials in London, earlier this week.

She discussed the current conditions in Cyprus as she tries to establish whether and when settlement talks could resume.

A Foreign Office source told the Cyprus News Agency that “as a guarantor power, the UK has regular discussions with all parties, including Ms Holl Lute in her role as Secretary General’s representative on the Cyprus dispute.”

The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

