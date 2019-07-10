No decision on EU sanctions against Turkey, discussion to continue

No agreement was reached on Wednesday on EU sanctions against Turkey following its activity in the Cyprus EEZ, the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (Coreper) said and discussions will continue on Thursday.

The list of proposed measures prepared by the EU Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) was presented to the Coreper.

Sources told the Cyprus News Agency that since there was no unanimity, discussion will continue on Thursday afternoon. At the same time, diplomats are preparing the measures for the foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday, based on the Commission-EEAS proposal.

The proposed measures reportedly concern cutting pre-accession assistance to Turkey by €145.8m next year and the re-evaluation of the European Investment Bank’s activities in Turkey, as well as a suspension of a series of dialogues at ministerial level on the economy, agriculture, energy and transport but also meetings between top EU officials and Turkey.

It is also expected that the European Commission will declare its readiness to impose targeted measures against companies and persons related to Turkey’s drilling activities should member-states deem such action necessary.

The head of the EU Commission representation in Cyprus Ierotheos Papadopoulos said during an event in Nicosia that the EU services had acted swiftly as regards the list of measures as per the request of the European Council of June 20.

The list is being discussed at ambassador level at Coreper.

“Ambassadors will discuss the various choices we have jointly presented (with the EEAS) and it is then up to the ministers’ council,” Papadopoulos said.

He added that the EU’s Foreign and General Affairs Councils are convening next week would decide the course of further actions.

A government source told CNA earlier in the day that the proposed measures against Turkey were within expectations.

“Our aim is to announce and enforce measures as soon as possible,” the unnamed source said, although there was no timeframe.

Turkey’s activity in the Eastern Mediterranean was also discussed at the College of Commissioners. The Commission’s Chief Spokesman stated that “the College discussed the state of play in the relations with Turkey and the illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.”