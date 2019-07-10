July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police will no longer ‘hide’ when on traffic duty

By Staff Reporter00

Traffic police officers will no longer play “hide and seek” to catch offenders, Police Chief Kypros Michaelides announced on Wednesday.

“Our goal is the prevention of traffic accidents, the decrease of fatal road accidents and the minimisation of human pain” and not a big number of police reports and tickets, said Michaelides.

“Police hide and seek will stop, some bad practices inside the police force will stop. This practice was not in the guidelines of any previous leadership, neither was the goal of giving out a big number of tickets,” he added.

The decrease of serious road accidents is a top priority of the old and new leadership of the police and even though the EU set goal of a 50% decrease in fatal road accidents by 2020 will not be achieved, big steps have been made and Cyprus is being positively compared to other countries, Michaelides said.

So far this year there have been 126 serious road accidents and 21 fatal accidents resulting in 21 deaths.

