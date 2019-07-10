July 10, 2019

Population growth recorded in Cyprus and the EU

The population of the European Union (EU) grew to 513.5 million by January 2019, compared to 512.4 million in January 2018, an increase of 1.1 million (+2,1%), Eurostat said on Wednesday.

Eurostat recorded population growth in 18 EU state members and a population decline in 10 member states. The population of Cyprus has grown from 864,200 in 2018 to 875,900 in 2019, by 1.3 per cent, and represents 0.2 per cent of the total EU population.

In 2018, more deaths than births (5.3 million deaths and 5.0 million births) were recorded in the European Union (EU) which means that the natural change of the EU was negative for a second consecutive year.

Therefore, the positive population change in the EU is attributed to net migration (1.1 million more inhabitants)

According to Eurostat estimations, the population of the EU is projected to grow in general, while the population of Cyprus is projected to grow to 1.1 million by 2100.

