Ryanair launch Paphos to Beirut route

Ryanair announced a new Paphos to Beirut route on Wednesday as part of the low cost carrier’s extended Paphos Winter 2019 schedule and a seat sale to mark the move is being offered as a special promotion.
“Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Paphos route to Beirut, Lebanon, commencing in October, which will operate three times weekly. Customers in Paphos can now book flights to Beirut as far out as March 2020,” Ryanair’s Chiara Ravara said.
“To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from just €14.99 for travel in August which must be booked by midnight Friday July 12. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”
Ryanair was quick to point out that this includes Ryanair’s customer care improvements: Lowest Fares, if customers find a cheaper fare within three hours, they will receive the difference plus €5 MyRyanair credit.
The airline also underlined that it delivers 90 per cent on target times (excl. ATC) or passengers will receive five per cent off the following month’s air fares and the Customer Care Charter – EU261 – means that claims are processed in 10 days. There is also a new 24/7 support which connects in two minutes.
Care improvements have also been made according to the airline, and there is a 48-hour free of charge grace period for changes to bookings. Environmental improvements include a carbon offset programme, environmental partnerships and an aim to be plastic free in five years.
New Ryanair Choice charges a €199 annual fee for free seats, fast-track and priority boarding for frequent guests, and digital improvements include a new fare finder, sports tickets, bespoke travel guides and a faster mobile app.
The new flight will add to the 25 Cyprus flights the airline already operates as just last month the carrier announced seven new routes for its forthcoming 2019/2020 schedule.
These include a number of Paphos routes, five of them new summer routes operating twice weekly to Berlin-Tegel, Bournemouth, Kyiv and Liverpool. A Mykonos flight will operate three times a week.
And utilising Larnaca airport, a new twice weekly flight to Brussels Zaventem, will also be launched.
The airline said that continued growth in Cyprus has put Ryanair at the ‘number one position for market share in Cyprus’. Next winter the airline will deliver a total of 1.2m customers annually to Larnaca and Paphos airports, a 30 per cent increase year on year.