Summer nights with open-air cinema

Sitting outside with a cold drink in hand and watching a movie under the starry sky sounds like a perfect summer night. Five locations around the island are putting on open-air cinema evenings over the summer months so take note of what is coming up.
Summer movie nights at Paramithoupoli
Nicosia’s Paramithoupoli has turned into a big summer cinema venue welcoming up to 250 people. Until mid-September, Paramithoupoli will have screenings every day of American, Greek and Cypriot films. The season started with the local film Vourate Geitonoi on Monday and will continue with around four different films every week, usually with two per night, one at 8.30pm and one at 10.45pm. A film experience isn’t complete without some snacks. Burgers, watermelons, cocktails and other drinks will be available to purchase on site. For more details, check out the Facebook event: Summer Movie Nights
Constantia open-air cinema
One of the capital’s favourite and oldest cinema spots returns for its popular summer season with screenings every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9pm. Running from July 10 until September 8 (except August 15), 22 films are scheduled to be shown. The first one is Cleo de 5 à 7 on July 10 and it will be screened again on August 14. Amongst international films is the local production The Bullet Exists Within Me directed by Petros Charalambous, which was filmed in Cyprus in October 2017 and will be screened on Friday and August 16. For more information call the cinema at 22-349085
Faneromen19 Festival
The arts festival is back at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation and is offering a variety of creative performances throughout the summer. With events every Thursday, four of those nights are dedicated to cinema with the first screening happening on Saturday with a screening of the children’s film Sing. On July 18 Johnny English Strikes Again will be on followed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on August 1 and the final film on August 29 Mary Poppins Returns. Entrance is free and all screenings start at 9pm. Head to the festival’s Facebook event for more.
Protaras Summer Film Festival
Entertaining both locals and tourists, Paralimni Youth brings the latest edition of the highly successful Protaras Summer Film Festival. From July 17 until August 11, 34 films will be screened covering all genres, including recent blockbusters such as A Star is Born, Aladdin and The Green Book. Two screens will be set up as until August 4 the festival will be at Leukolla Square in Protaras and from August 5 to 11 it will move to Skouratoi Beach in Kapparis. Find the film schedule here or call Paralimni Youth for more details at 23-820218.
Gastronomy and Cinema at Rialto
Among its packed summer cultural programme, Rialto is holding an outdoor cinema series this year as well. Three films that all somehow incorporate food will be screened starting from July 29 with the film Julie & Julia. Haute Cuisine will be shown on July 30 and the following day The Trip to Italy will be on. All screenings will take place behind the theatre at the SEK parking lot at 9pm, for €8 each. Tel: 7777-7745
Open-air Summer Cinema
