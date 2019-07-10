July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Syrians arriving in the north were sent back to Turkey

By George Psyllides00
Fifty-one Syrians, including a pregnant woman and four children, were sent back to Turkey after arriving in the breakaway north around a month ago, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Wednesday.

The 43 men, four women, and four children, the youngest aged eight, who had been detained in an old building at Tympou airport, were returned to Turkey on a ship.

Turkish Cypriot media reported that the Syrians had wanted asylum but were instead thrown into a dilapidated building.

Authorities in the north decided to return them to Turkey following consultations with Turkish authorities.

 

