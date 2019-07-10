July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Warnings remain in place for high temperatures and fires

By Staff Reporter01

Authorities on Wednesday issued warnings for the second day in a row for high temperatures and extremely high risks of fire.

The risk of forest fires remains at a red alert since Tuesday, while the met service also issued a yellow warning alert anew.

In an announcement, the forestry department called on the public to avoid actions that could cause a fire. Temperatures are expected to reach 41C inland, 35C in south and east coasts, 32C in the remaining coastal areas and mountains.

The yellow warning will remain in place between 11am and 5pm. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly are advised to stay indoors during those times.

The temperature is also forecast to increase on Thursday but fall on Friday and Saturday.

If anyone sees smoke or fire near a forest they must immediately report it to 1407 or 112.

Staff Reporter

