July 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Sport Tennis Wimbledon

Wednesday’s order of play at Wimbledon

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (play starts at 1200 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 21-David Goffin (Belgium)

8-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

COURT ONE

26-Guido Pella (Argentina) v 23-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)

Sam Querrey (U.S.) v 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

Related posts

Champions League and Europa League results and fixtures

Reuters News Service

Rain-hit India v NZ semi to continue on Wednesday

Reuters News Service

Konta shocked by Strycova at Wimbledon

Reuters News Service

MPs continue discussion on amending fan cards

George Psyllides

Williams survives Riske business to reach Wimbledon semis

Reuters News Service

Halep steers steady path into Wimbledon semis

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign