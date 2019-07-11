July 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Argentine President Macri picked in poll to narrowly win re-election

By Reuters News Service00
Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri is predicted to narrowly win re-election against his main challenger, Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez, according to a new poll published on Thursday.

With a difference of 2 percentage points, Macri was predicted to defeat Fernandez, whose running mate is populist former President Cristina Fernandez, according to the 2,000 voters polled online, by telephone and in person by local firm Management & Fit. The poll has a margin of error of 2.2%.

Macri and his running mate, moderate Peronist Miguel Angel Pichetto, would win 45% of the votes in an election run-off scenario in November, with the Fernandez ticket at 42.9%.

Macri’s time in office has been marred by economic turmoil. His 2015 campaign promises to kick-start Latin America’s third-largest economy have largely failed to materialize, with the economy shrinking 2.5 percent in 2018 and rolling 12-month inflation now more than 57 percent.

Alberto Fernandez has criticized Macri’s policies and vowed to “rework” Argentina’s huge financing deal with the International Monetary Fund for $56.3 billion. Though the Fernandez ticket has yet to announce a specific economic plan, they said they would tackle unemployment and the slump in industrial production.

Investors are wary of former President Cristina Fernandez due to her past economic policies.

Related posts

Merkel sits at public ceremony, following shaking bouts

Reuters News Service

Trump defends use of Deutsche Bank, says bank has been ‘maligned’

Reuters News Service

India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar’s Rakhine

Reuters News Service

U.S. wants ‘El Chapo’ in prison for life after murder plot target testifies

Reuters News Service

Ukraine ex-president Poroshenko summoned for questioning

Reuters News Service

Storm likely to churn into hurricane, looms on U.S. Gulf coast

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign