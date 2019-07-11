July 11, 2019

Attempted murder case goes to criminal court after explosion

A 21-year-old from Paphos will go straight to trial before the criminal court on charges including attempted murder, theft and attempt to destroy property.

During a session at the district court on Wednesday, it was decided to refer him to criminal court on August 6, and he will remain in custody until then.

On May 21, at around 11:15pm a bomb exploded outside a house in Mouttalos destroying the main entrance and shattering neighbours’ glass windows. The device used was a fire extinguisher filled with explosives.

Inside the house was a 57-year-old man with his wife and two children. An ambulance transferred the wife to Paphos general hospital where she was treated.

Around 20 minutes after the incident, a fire broke out at the entrance of another house in Paphos, the home of a 21-year-old man. This time, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the building.

A neighbour helped extinguish the fire and a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. The 21-year-old was subsequently arrested on July 5 and remanded the following day for four days.

He faces charges in relation to attempted murder, attempt to destroy property with exclusives, illegally carrying explosives and stealing a motorcycle.

